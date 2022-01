Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after being penalized during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA, Florida (WTRF) — Tom Brady, quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and formerly of the New England Patriots, has announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons, reports say.

This news comes on the heels of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, retireed earlier this month after playing 18 seasons.