ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Authorities say the autopsy is now completed, but the investigation continues into the accidental shooting death of a toddler.

They confirm the victim was a two-year-old boy.

Officials told 7News that both parents were out of the house at the time, and all five children were in the house, ranging in age from two to mid-teens.

They say the weapon, reportedly a loaded 9 mm Glock, was somehow accessible. The unthinkable happened and the result was tragic.

Authorities encourage every family to check their home for unsecured weapons.

Firearms that the ammunition and the weapon itself are not stored separately, if you have a loaded gun somewhere that’s not locked. If you have even a bow and arrow, you know, those can be lethal as well. Really take a look at our own situation, our own homes and what can we do to mitigate those safety threats. Jeff Felton, Executive Director, Belmont County Department of Job and Family Services

St. Clairsville Police say it may take a few weeks to pin down accurate information about exactly what happened.

In the meantime, Belmont County Coroner Dr. Amanda Fisher said, “Please keep speculation off social media. St. Clairsville Police and Ohio BCI are continuing to investigate. This is a tragedy.”