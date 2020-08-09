Rabies bait drop in motion in Wheeling, surrounding areas

WHEELING, W.Va.–The West Virginia Department of Health along with local county health departments are currently conducing a rabies bait drop in the Wheeling area.

The bait drop is conducted each year during the summer months to vaccinate wild animals such as raccoons, skunks and coyotes and help stop the spread of rabies.

The baits are about the size of a matchbox and can be distributed by airplane, helicopter or car.

Howard Gamble. Administrator, Ohio County Health Department explained how the bait is placed.

“So if you see low lying aircraft dropping something into an area, that is what is happening. We have had cases up and down the panhandle all the way up into Allegheny County so we are targeted for fixed wing drops, rotary drops and as well as hand baiting by vehicles,” he said.

Officials say the baits will be distributed in various parts of the state until late August.