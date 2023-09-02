WHEELING, W.Va. — An event that draws people from all over the country every year and one that showcases an exciting sport, the 16th Annual Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta got underway on Saturday, September 2.

This event showcases various classes of vintage race boats as well as a variety of different racers.

The Regatta is free to watch and brings many from the community out to enjoy; it is a one-of-a-kind experience for the friendly city.

“My heart is full today to have, to bring all these people that are friends, to look up in the stands and to see a lot of people from Wheeling coming out to support us. It makes a year’s worth of work worth it.” Debbie Joseph | Regatta Co-Director

”If you’re a person that’s in a vintage boat racing, this is it. Like I said before, this is the Super Bowl. This is the pinnacle. And so to have that opportunity, I’ve heard all about the course, how it’s narrow, it’s short. And I mean, seeing it in person for the first time, it’s cool.” Shaun Kelson | Vice Chairman of APBA Vintage Association | Seattle, Washington

This event ran all day Saturday and will continue throughout the entire day Sunday.