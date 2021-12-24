Rachel’s on 16th hosts 3rd annual Christmas Dinner

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This time of year you don’t have to go far to see why Wheeling is known as the Friendly City.

Rachel’s on 16th here in downtown Wheeling spent this Christmas Eve spreading the holiday cheer with their third annual Christmas-Christmas Eve dinner. They also do these free events on Thanksgiving with turkey, but tonight ham was the main course, along with many other delicious Christmas favorites.

The event went from noon to four, and the staff at Rachel’s tells us they expect to hand out about 200 meals.

Owner and operator Jeramie Alvarado tells us they want to feed as many people as they can, until the food runs out.

“We love it, it’s great, it’s fun, our staff, their kids; everyone gets involved. The community gets involved. People drop off money, people drop off baked goods and we just have a blast.” Jeramie Alvarado, Rachel’s on 16th

Rachel’s on 16th is located on 16th Street here in downtown Wheeling; they’re one of our WTRF neighbors in fact. And if you haven’t made it in to try one of their hot roast beef sandwiches, I recommend you give them a shot.