WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – On Saturday, rainbow flags flew with pride as the community gathered at Wheeling’s Heritage Port for the 6th Annual Ohio Valley Pride Festival.

HAPPENING NOW: 🏳️‍🌈Ohio Valley Pride Festival at Heritage Port until 8 pm!🏳️‍🌈 A variety of vendors are set up selling PRIDE decor, shirts and more. The event is TODAY only. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/QkpZ4WGaFN — Annalise Murphy (@AMurphyNews) July 8, 2023

The event was started back in 2017 by Jack Carbasho after noticing a major need for an LGBTQ festival and organization within the Ohio Valley.

“We’re celebrating pride here at Heritage Port in downtown Wheeling. You know, we have vendors, and Center Outreach. Different vendors selling different crafts and stuff like.” Jack Carbasho | President, Ohio Valley Pride

“Well, we enjoy a good time with our crowd and our young people. We try and educate, and we introduce them to the wide genre of entertainers.” Lady Fiona | The Rainbow Unicorn

The festival included a variety of vendors selling pride décor, shirts and flags.

Organizations like the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Youth Services Systems and Central Wellness Outreach Center were in attendance.

These organizations provided detailed information about physical and mental health resources that meet the specific needs of LGBTQ people.

“You know, our health care for our communities, it’s very unique. There are unique asks, there are unique wants. There’s just a uniqueness to our form of health care. So that’s what we’re in place for. We remove the barriers; we remove the stigma. It’s a big part of health care.” Aaron Ashluy | Administrative Support, Central Outreach Wellness Center

Ashluy continued on saying Central Outreach accepts all insurances and even wants to see people who aren’t insured. Being uninsured is another barrier they [Central Outreach Wellness Center} want to remove. He says if someone is interested in their services…

“They can just walk right in. They can go to our website. They can give us a call very easy, very accessible. They can reach out by phone. We have toll free numbers. We have local numbers.” Aaron Ashluy | Administrative Support, Central Outreach Wellness Center

Along with all the vendors and organizations, a local LGBTQ affirming church was at the Pride Festival to share their message.

“We exist to make sure that people know they are loved by God, especially people who maybe felt like they were excluded from church or kicked out of churches in the past. And we want them to know that God is proud of who God created them to be, especially if God created them to be LGBTQ.” Erin James-Brown | Pastor, Bethany Memorial Church

Everyone at the festival attended to show their love and support.