Rally held outside OVMC

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)

The battle to save OVMC and EORH continues to blaze on.

There was a small organized rally outside of the OVMC Oncology Center Saturday morning from 10a.m. to 1p.m.

The group consisted of about two-dozen people including employees, retirees, patients and concerned residents, trying to call attention to perspective buyers of the property.

Senator Bill Ihlenfeld, WV, District 1 and Delegate Erikka Storch, WV, District 3, were among the crowd and helped collect signatures for a petition to keep the hospitals open, which they plan on taking directly to Governor Jim Justice on Monday, according to sources.