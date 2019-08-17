Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Rally held outside OVMC

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
OVMC PIC_1550265481772.jpg.jpg

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)

The battle to save OVMC and EORH continues to blaze on.

There was a small organized rally outside of the OVMC Oncology Center Saturday morning from 10a.m. to 1p.m.

The group consisted of about two-dozen people including employees, retirees, patients and concerned residents, trying to call attention to perspective buyers of the property.

Senator Bill Ihlenfeld, WV, District 1 and Delegate Erikka Storch, WV, District 3, were among the crowd and helped collect signatures for a petition to keep the hospitals open, which they plan on taking directly to Governor Jim Justice on Monday, according to sources.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter