Raminator makes its return to the Ohio Valley, smashing cars and wowing crowds

St. Clairsville, OHIO (WTRF) – It was a night of rip-roaring fun at the Thomas Garage this evening in Saint Clairsville….with a spectacular monster truck show.

The world-famous Raminator made its glorious return to the Ohio Valley, smashing cars and wowing the audience with its overwhelming horsepower.

Fan in attendance got the chance to enter to win a sweepstakes to take home a prize of $75,000 dollars that will be valid toward the winner’s choice of a vehicle from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or Fiat.