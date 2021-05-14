Raminator makes its return to the Ohio Valley, smashing cars and wowing crowds

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Thomas_Fest_features_Raminator__food_and_0_20190510215318

St. Clairsville, OHIO (WTRF) – It was a night of rip-roaring fun at the Thomas Garage this evening in Saint Clairsville….with a spectacular monster truck show.

The world-famous Raminator made its glorious return to the Ohio Valley, smashing cars and wowing the audience with its overwhelming horsepower.

Fan in attendance got the chance to enter to win a sweepstakes to take home a prize of $75,000 dollars that will be valid toward the winner’s choice of a vehicle from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or Fiat.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter