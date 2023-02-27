NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – There was a unique deer sighting in Ohio over the weekend.

7News sister station FOX 8 said a viewer Nathan Lang shared pictures of a Piebald deer crossing State Route 252 on Sunday evening.

Piebald Deer_ Courtesy: Nathan Lang

Lang says he slowed down after spotting the deer and turned on his hazard lights to slow other traffic as well. The deer crossed the road safely.

According to WorldDeer.org, Piebald Deer are rarely seen. They have a genetic mutation that can result in patches of white, instead of brown, hair.