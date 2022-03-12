OHIO COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF) Our groundhog wasn’t lying when he said six more weeks of winter.

You might have got to enjoy that spring like weather Friday but overnight, we said goodbye sun and hello snow.

After several inches of snow covered the Ohio Valley overnight, community members have been forced to break out the shovels and snow scrappers.

The night started with rain and then temperate dropped down into the 20s.

Watch where you step, a layer of ice covered many walkways and the breezy wind caused snow to drift.

Plow trucks have made their rounds clearing roads and parking lots, while many people took care of their sidewalks.

One Wheeling resident says he’s sick of the snow and can’t wait for that warm weather to return.

Oh yes, I’m looking for spring. I want to go fishing., can’t fish in this. It’s too cold. I’m out here shoveling snow. Try to make some money, doing the businesses down here, there were it be safe for people to walk. Fred Burge, Ohio County

Shoving and plowing snow can be tedious but believe it or not some people are happy it snowed.

Family and friends gathered to enjoy a fun snow filled day sled ridding at Oglebay.

I was really happy because it hasn’t snowed in a while and it’s really fun to hang out with my friends. Magigan Smith, Ohio County

Yeah, I was pretty excited when it snowed. I didn’t know it was going to sow so I woke up and my little Brother said to me Claire it snowed!

Alayna Jefferson, Ohio County

We love sledding at Oglebay! Clarie Kerr, Magigan Smith, Alayna Jefferson, Ohio County

Friday’s weather may have given you some spring fever but like the kids said, enjoy the wintertime while it last.