‘Real ID’ Deadline Extended To 2023

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — U.S. health officials Tuesday said fully vaccinated Americans don't need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers, and those who are unvaccinated can go without a face covering outside in some cases, too.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the updated guidance Tuesday in another step on the road back to normal from the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 570,000 people in U.S. This was unveiled ahead of a planned speech by President Joe Biden later in the day on the state of the pandemic response.