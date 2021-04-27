‘Real ID’ Deadline Extended To 2023

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Ohio will allow changes to gender on birth certificates
Wheeling Man Arrested In Bellaire For Allegedly Masturbating In Parked Car
3 People Arrested On Drug Charges In Bellaire
Video
CEO fired after publicly ridiculing teen over his prom dress
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
WVU’s Derek Culver signs with agent, will enter NBA draft
Top Stories
OVAC Softball Tournament Opens
Video
Exceeding expectations, Royals and Pirates square off
Browns’ QB Mayfield on recent UFO sighting: ‘I believe’
Steelers comfortable with QB situation ahead of NFL draft
Weather
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Events Canceled Near Me
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Basketball Challenge Contest
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
‘Real ID’ Deadline Extended To 2023
Top Stories
by:
John Lynch
Posted:
Apr 27, 2021 / 12:51 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 27, 2021 / 12:54 PM EDT
Countdown To The Draft
April 29 2021 08:00 pm
video
3 People Arrested On Drug Charges In Bellaire
Video
CEO fired after publicly ridiculing teen over his prom dress
Video
Ma’Khia Bryant’s funeral to be held Friday at a church in Columbus
Video
West Virginia Transgender student-athlete bill still on Governor’s desk
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
How we got here: A timeline of the Wellsburg Bridge construction
Video
New study suggests males and females with autism should be researched differently
Video
6-foot rule may not protect you from COVID indoors, study says
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
New Zealand band plays to 50,000 fans, as much of the world is still locked down
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
3 People Arrested On Drug Charges In Bellaire
Video
CEO fired after publicly ridiculing teen over his prom dress
Video
Ma’Khia Bryant’s funeral to be held Friday at a church in Columbus
Video
West Virginia Transgender student-athlete bill still on Governor’s desk
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Trending Stories
CDC says fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear a mask outside
Video
Ohio will allow changes to gender on birth certificates
Wheeling Man Arrested In Bellaire For Allegedly Masturbating In Parked Car
3 People Arrested On Drug Charges In Bellaire
Video
Bon Jovi To Perform On Screen At Wintersville Drive-In
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News