Reconstruction project will shut down several roads temporarily

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The good news is that two roads in Belmont County—Oak View and Pogue Road—are about to be rebuilt. The bad news is that at times, they will be completely closed.

These roads are in the area of Fox Commerce Park, which is the county’s industrial park, and there are a lot of businesses there. The Belmont County Transportation Improvement District secured grants to make this project happen. It will start Monday, while traffic is maintained.

But that will change by the second and third weeks of August.

“There will be times that Pogue Road will be completely shut off, or even Oak View,” said Larry Merry, board member of the county Transportation Improvement District. “We want to let people know there will be detours posted. For the businesses in there, Shelly and Sands will work with them to try to make sure they still have access to their businesses. But we want people to be aware it’s going to be limited or closed for a while.”

He said he understands that people have to get to work and businesses have to stay open.

He says Executive Road will have a detour out the south side of Fox Commerce Park to Pogue and then Airport Road then back to the Interstate or Route 40. He expects the closures to start the week of August 9 and continue for several weeks.