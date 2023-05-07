WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Recreational Boaters Advisory for the Pittsburgh pool of the Monongahela and upper Ohio Rivers until Tuesday afternoon.

After moderate to heavy rain-fall Sunday morning, and more rain-fall is likely as we head through Monday and Tuesday, currents are moving fast.

The combination of fast currents and loose debris may create hazardous conditions for boaters early this week, despite warmer conditions.

The recreational boating season lasts through September 30. Water ways are monitored by the National Weather Service, in coordination with the United States Coast Guard, and Pittsburgh River Rescue.

For more information on the suitability of water quality and outdoor water recreational activities please visit this link.