OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Though it’s no longer dominating the headlines, the recovery effort in Florida following both Hurricanes Ian and Nicole continues.

The American Red Cross is providing help wherever they can, but more help is always needed and welcome. 90% of the direct services provided by the Red Cross is done by volunteers.

There are still hundreds of volunteers down in Florida manning the shelters, and now they’re beginning the case work to help the thousands of people whose homes have been destroyed.

“It’s such a disaster down there, there’s no two ways about it. You’ve seen everything on TV about it, but it’s the Red Cross volunteers, along with other collaborative agencies that are making the difference down there in those folks’ lives. And as we come into the holiday season it’s really important that we have enough volunteers to continue the hard work that’s being done down there.” SHARON KESSELRING, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

To sign up to be a volunteer, visit this website and click “volunteer.”