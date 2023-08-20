OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The American Red Cross is hard at work responding to the disastrous wildfires that swept through the Hawaiian island of Maui.

They’ve had volunteers on the ground since day one, including one woman from the Ohio Valley.

Though they are focused right now on disaster relief, Red Cross officials also want to make the public aware that this is still a crucial time for blood donations.

Schools aren’t open yet, and many are focused on getting the kids back to school, and as a result donation totals have dipped.

“We really want people to remember that we still need to maintain a good level blood supply, and please take a moment to go on RedCrossBlood.org and schedule your appointment, or do it on the Blood Donor App. It takes just minutes and you’ll be saving a life then as a result of your donation.” SHARON KESSELRING, Executive Director, American Red Cross Ohio River Valley

You can download the Blood Donor App in your phone’s app store. You can follow this link to set up an appointment to donate.