OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s Independence Day festivities kicked off in full force Friday night with Red, White and Brew at Centre Market.



The event was put on by the City of Wheeling and the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.



Friendly City residents packed the streets to enjoy a plethora of great food and refreshing beverages from local companies, as well as fantastic live music. The Muddle took the stage at 6, with M.S.M. following them to end the evening.



In addition to all the fun, the money raised will be going toward a great cause.

“All of the proceeds tonight go to Centre Market, we partner with the City of Wheeling on this event, and the proceeds also come to the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley. This is one of the biggest events that we have throughout the year. Anytime we can bring people together and they can spend money having a great time, and also supporting someone in the community, that’s what’s happening here. All of these donations will go back to people in our community helping the local Ohio Valley residents.” Jess Rine, Executive Director of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

So if you haven’t been down to Centre Market lately, think about checking out some the many local businesses during your next lunch break or evening out.



And for more information on the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley, you can check out https://unitedwayuov.org/