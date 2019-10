WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ (CNN) – Researchers say they have figured out Halloween’s most popular candy!

According to Monmouth University, the title goes to Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

In a poll conducted by the university, 36 percent of Americans voted the chocolate and peanut butter treat as their favorite Halloween candy.

However, there is a catch!

The survey only included eight top-selling candy brands, such as Snickers, M&M and Candy Corn.