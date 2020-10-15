Refrain from hanging protective masks on rear-view mirror

You may want to think twice the next time you drive with your mask hanging on your mirror. AAA East Central is warning us all about it.

What we all now wear that’s protecting us when we go out — could also be a safety hazard when we get behind the wheel.

AAA is reminding you to not hang your masks from your rear-view mirror, especially while driving. That goes with just about anything. AAA says don’t leave a parking or handicap placard there until you get to where you’re going.

Things like that is what AAA says could block your field of vision and that could put you and others at risk. You could miss signs, wildlife, motorcycles, bikes, other cars, or even people just walking the streets. AAA says just put it somewhere where it won’t be distracting to you.

“It’s the same thing we could say, honestly about a cell phone… put it out of sight. Because out of sight is out of mind. When you’re behind the wheel of a vehicle, your number one responsibility is keeping you and everyone else on the roadway as safe as possible.” Jim Garrity, Spokesman for AAA East Central

You could still drive with masks inside your car. AAA just says think about putting them on the seat next to you, the glove compartment, or the backseat if you have to.

AAA adds it’s very important to have a complete clear field of vision — while driving.