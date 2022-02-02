Refrigerator sparks fire at Jefferson County home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A fire broke out this afternoon at a house in Wintersville at 12:48.

Crews were called to the scene of 45 Churchman Circle.

Fire officials say the owner of the home had a refrigerator out on the back deck.

She plugged it in today… and after she came back to the house she saw flames all around it.

It continued up through the back of the house.

Officials do not believe the home is a total loss as the fire was contained to the kitchen and dinning area.

Wintersville Fire and Rescue Chief Rob Herrington says to be cautious about appliances outside the home.

Herrington, Wintersville Fire & Rescue

Well the only thing you have to be careful about is when you have things outside like that, if they get wet. obviously during the winter you normally need to let them sit and dry out, but it’s hard to tell if this was a malfunction or if it was related to that. Wintersville Fire and Rescue Chief Rob Herrington

Wintersville, Steubenville, Richmond, and Belvedere along with Cross Creek Township Police were all on scene.

There were no injuries and the fire is under investigation.