YORKVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)– Karen Vargo says she does not consider herself “remarkable”, but those around her say her never-ending generosity is unique and deserves recognition.

I just do it. I came from a family of giving and that’s what I know how to do. We live in the greatest county in the world, and I thank God every night that he placed me right here in little Yorkville. Karen Vargo, Remarkable Women Nominee

Karen’s family said she always puts others first; whether that be her family, students, or even complete strangers.

People know that if she had one dollar left, she would give it to somebody else that needed it more than she did. She is always so caring for other people, no matter what the situation is she is always worried about how she can help someone else out. Tara Vargo, Karen’s Daughter

She activity volunteers at her churches soup kitchens and food pantry and that is just a small part of the community service she helps with.

When the pandemic first happened, she went upstairs and took pillowcases, any type of extra clothes and made masks and mailed them all over the county for different hospitals and stuff. Tara Vargo, Karen’s Daughter

Karen made and donated more than 400 masks. She said it was simple. She knew there was a need and she had the resources and skills to help.

Before her retirement she worked at Buckeye Local Schools as a speech language Pathologist, Special Education Director and Assistant Superintendent.

Karen is also an active community member, serving eight and a half years on her Town Council and even served 18-months as her town’s Mayor.

Behinds a remarkable woman stands an army of remarkable helpers. Karen said she couldn’t have done any of this alone.

Nobody accomplishes anything on their own. Every single thing I’ve ever done is either with someone, for someone or by someone. So, you don’t do anything alone. Sometimes you may look like you are the one who’s the shining star but there is always someone behind you. Karen Vargo, Remarkable Women Nominee

Her good works shine light onto the lives of those she touches.