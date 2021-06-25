Reminder: Ohio extra unemployment ends Saturday

*Previously aired video: Governor DeWine announces end to extra unemployment assistance*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reminds Ohioans that extra unemployment awarded during the pandemic will end tomorrow.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program provided an additional $300 a week to those eligible to receive unemployment benefits.

“As Governor DeWine has said, when this program was put in place, it was a lifeline for many Americans at a time when a vaccine wasn’t available and jobs were scarce,” said Interim Director Matt Damschroder. “This is no longer the case as we now have an abundant supply of vaccines and plenty of available jobs.”

The federal Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation program, a companion to FPUC under federal law, also ends tomorrow in Ohio. It provides a supplemental benefit of $100 per week for those eligible who also earned at least $5,000 in self-employment wages during the taxable year immediately before their approved unemployment application.

Anyone looking for work in Ohio can visit Ohio Means Jobs by clicking here to find and apply for job openings, take skill and career interest assessments, create or improve their resumes, and practice interviewing.