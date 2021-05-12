Rep. Johnson speaks out on removal of Rep. Liz Cheney from leadership position

(WTRF) – House Republicans have removed Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the House. Cheney, who is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has been at odds with other Republicans and the Republican voting base over her very vocal opposition to former President Donald Trump.

7NEWS spoke with Ohio Republican Congressman Bill Johnson about the situation, who says he’s waiting to see who her replacement will be, and praised Cheney for stepping aside.

“Liz did a noble thing. She basically, gracefully stepped away. She knew what was coming. I learned 27 years in the Air Force that if you’re a member of the leadership team and you can’t be on the same page with the rest of leadership, and the people that you’re leading, then you owe it to that organization to step aside.” Rep. Bill Johnson (R-OH)

Johnson says that there will be a candidate forum tomorrow afternoon or evening where Republicans will choose new candidates to replace Cheney, with a vote expected on Friday.

We’ll keep you updated.