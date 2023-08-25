BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) –Days after 7News reached out to Norfolk Southern on the dangerous railroad crossing in Bridgeport, Ohio, the company delivered on its promise to repair the damage.

The section of rail being repaired is the crossing at Main Street and US 250 as you cross from Wheeling Island, into Bridgeport.

Norfolk Southern started repairs on August 25.

Drivers should be aware of construction in this area, and be prepared for delays while repairs take place.

7News does not have a completion date at this time.