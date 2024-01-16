A report from Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk says Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will decide his future with his family after the season-ending loss to Buffalo on Monday.

“This year is a unique position for Mike Tomlin. For the first time ever, he’s entering the last year of his contract. Never done that before. Has some things to think about, ” Florio said.

Florio added that Tomlin loves the team and the young players the Steelers have but will take a step back and make a decision about his future with his family.

After the 31-17 playoff loss to the Bills on Sunday, Tomlin was asked about his contract during a press conference. “Mike, you have a year left on your contract…”a reporter was saying, Tomlin would leave the podium before the question was finished.

Tomlin is the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL. The Steelers hired Tomlin in 2007 and has been the head coach of the Steelers for 17 seasons.

Tomin has taken the Steelers to the playoffs in 11 of those seasons and has not had a losing season since being a head coach, which is an NFL record