Report: Terrelle Pryor stabbed at Pittsburgh apartment complex

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WCMH) — Former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor was stabbed overnight in an apartment complex, according to reports.

WTAE reports Pryor is in critical condition at a Pittsburgh area hospital.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports pryor was stabbed in the shoulder and chest. He underwent surgery Saturday morning.

Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor underwent surgery this morning and is in critical condition after being stabbed last night at his Pittsburgh apartment in the shoulder and chest, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2019

It happened Saturday morning at the Heinz Lofts Apartment Complex. WTAE reports a woman is in custody in connection with the stabbing.

Pryor played for Ohio State between 2008 and 2010. He entered the NFL in 2011 in a supplemental draft.

Pryor has played for the Raiders, Browns, Redskins, Jets and Bills. He is currently a free agent after being released by Jacksonville.

The Pittsburgh Post Gazette reported Pryor was recently trying to get signed by the Steelers.