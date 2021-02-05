Reports of Suspicious Activity In South Wheeling Leads To Multiple Arrests

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Police Department has criminally charged four people after multiple citizen complaints involving drug activity in the South Wheeling area.

On Jan. 13, police observed suspicious activity at 3622 Eoff Street. When the officers working the area approached a woman leaving the house, they appeared to be hiding something. Further investigation revealed the suspect, Harley Kay Blake, 27 of Wheeling was in possession of fentanyl. She was cited and released on Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Because of the multiple citizen complaints on this address, police further investigated and received more information on the suspicious activity in the area.

Search warrants were obtained for the address on Jan. 18 and while inside, police found multiple types of illegal drugs, drug using instruments and various types of suspected drugs. Three other people were arrested and are now facing various charges. They include:

-Joseph Stephen Paree, 31 of Wheeling, arrested on active state felony warrant for Malicious Assault

– Roberta Jasmine Sheets, 35 of Martins Ferry, Ohio, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance

– Treva Lynn Hamm, 40 of Wheeling, charged on a state summons for Operating/Maintaining a Drug Premises

Paree and Sheets were taken to the Northern Regional Jail. Both were later arraigned by a magistrate where a $1,000 cash bond was sent for Sheets, and a $2,500 bond was set for Paree. Hamm was served a summons for her charge.

(*Note, Mugshots not available for Hamm or Blake)