Research earns 2 Wheeling Park students trip to national conference

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Two Wheeling Park High School students are set to attend a national conference in Hawaii next year, as a result of their scientific research.

Sophomore Josie Long and freshman Brooke Sikole will attend the 2020 American Astronomical Society Conference in Honolulu, January 4-8.

Their research into grading data plots was conducted at the Green Bank Observatory.

Wheeling Middle School teacher, Debbie McKay, will travel alongside both her former students.

These young ladies are involved in a new frontier of science, and it’s amazing. This is so big, and we are honored to be invited to the conference. I wouldn’t be involved if it weren’t for them. They are so dedicated, and they make it so much fun. Debbie McKay, teacher at Wheeling Middle School

Later this month, Long and Sikole will also have the opportunity to attend a lecture given by Astrophysicist, Jocelyn Bell Burnell.

Burnell is credited to discovering the first pulsars alongside Antony Hewish in 1967.

Pulsars are described as “flickering stars” from Earth’s perspective.