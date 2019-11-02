Researchers paying people to be infected with flu virus

(CNN) — Do you want to turn a sick day into a $3,300 payday?

Scientists from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases are infecting people with influenza A, the famous H1N1 virus, for research purposes.

If you participate in the study, you’ll get paid up to $3,300.

Researchers want to closely monitor the symptoms to better understand how the virus works and how to control it.

Brave participants will receive a nasal spray with a strain of the flu and then begin an inpatient stay for at least a week.

They’re looking for 80 healthy adults between 18 and 50 years old.

Trial sites are at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, the University of Maryland in Baltimore, Duke University in North Carolina and Saint Louis University in Missouri.

Results are expected in May 2020.

If you don’t want to be infected with the flu, your best protection is to keep your hands clean and away from your eyes, nose and mouth.

Also, experts recommend getting a flu shot.