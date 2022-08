Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – Heavy rain and thunderstorms has resulted in power outages for areas of the Ohio Valley. This primarily included Ohio County, with about 1000 residents still without power as of 7:00 PM Monday evening.

A look at power outages as of 7:00 PM Monday night.

Around 1000 people or ~5% of the county are reported to have no power. Appalachian Power Company (AEP) is aware of the problem and is working to restore electric.