Residents from PA to WV bring signs to Wheeling to stop one hopeful industry

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Residents, from Pittsburgh to the Ohio Valley, grabbed huge signs and marched to the Wheeling Suspension Bridge Wednesday in protest of a controversial industry rumored to bring many jobs to our area if ever breaking ground.

Community members are bringing huge signs to the Wheeling Suspension Bridge – Do you get the message? They don’t want the proposed ethane cracker plant that has promised business in the valley @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Jy5Iry2hfy — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) October 13, 2021

They want to put an end to the dream of an Ethane Cracker Plant at Dilles Bottom, and also take a stand against plastics in general. This message isn’t just for local leaders. They hope their message is heard at the White House.

They’re calling on President Biden to stop permitting new and expanding petrochemical facilities.

Residents from all the way in PA say the one being built outside of Pittsburgh will create construction jobs but will not produce the permanent jobs it promises.

As far as I can tell we’re the only ones talking about the downsides and that’s important for everyone to see both sides and they can decide what they want to support. Bev Reed, March organizer with Concerned Ohio River Residents:

These Concerned Ohio River Residents think a cracker plant in our neck of the woods will make our air dirty, rob our land and pollute our people.

And a real concern with this proposed petrochemical build out and ethane storage facilities is the amount of fracking infrastructure that would drastically increase. It’s projected to take 1,000 additional fracked wells to be drilled in this region to supply enough ethane for just one of the cracker plants. Jill Hunkler, Ohio Valley Resident

The march started Wednesday at 11 AM on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge, it then stopped at Grave Creek Mound in Moundsville, and ended at the Riverfront Park in Moundsville; right across the river from where the proposed cracker plant would be.

Now, it’s important to note the PTTGC Ethane Cracker Plant dreams have been stalled for some time and there is no date for when they would resume negotiations.