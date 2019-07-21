Residents in Woodsdale are experiencing power outages due to snapped power lines

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

A high power line is causing some issues near Rt 40 at Chicken Neck Hill in Woodsdale.

Wheeling Fire Department responded to a power line that snapped and caught brush on fire in the area of ‘Chicken Neck Hill’ on National Road.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters and power was turned off.

According to officials the electrical service has been interrupted for some portions of the Woodsdale area and adjacent.

Just under 1,400 customers are experiencing these power outages according to AEP.

Crews with AEP are on scene and currently working to restore power to the affected areas.

