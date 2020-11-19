Residents react to West Virginia’s postponed winter sports season

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s recent decision to postpone high school winter sports until January 11 received a number of concerns and praise throughout the community.

Having winter sports delayed in West Virginia not only affects athletes who have been preparing for their sports, but also Ohio schools who play West Virginia schools in the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference.

As of now, the state of Ohio plans on continuing with their winter sports season, bringing up mixed emotions from residents across the Ohio Valley about Justice’s decision to postpone winter athletics.

I think sports, it’s such a huge part of our culture and I think it’s causing greater damage than COVID itself. COVID is affecting the older and the weak, which is what the flu does. Denny Lee, Local Resident

I know that it interferes with everybody’s preparation, but sometimes life dictates differently. So, I believe that sports will always be there. Maybe you might be a senior year for you to do what you had to do, but let’s take our health into consideration. Kelly Bell, Local Resident

In Ohio, the OHSAA is allowing girls basketball to begin playing games this Friday, as scheduled. Boys basketball will start next week.