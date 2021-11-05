Residents within 1 mile radius of Tug Hill Knob Creek Pad asked to evacuate as a precaution over gas release

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – According to Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart, and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, residents within 1 mile radius of the Tug Hill Knob Creek Pad are being asked to evacuate as a precaution after reporting an uncontrolled gas release.



The evacuation also includes residents at Crow Drive, Lynn Camp Lane, Young Lane and parts of Fish Creek Road.



Tug Hill has contracted a well control company to respond to the incident. No injuries are being reported at this time.