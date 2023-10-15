WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack was filled with hundreds of tattoo artists from all over the country on October 13-15 for the 3rd annual Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention hosted by Breaking Skin Tattoo and Body Piercing.

The three-day event featured over 150 tattoo artists from all over the United States, many artists offering walk-up availability for tattoos while others performed live demonstrations.

Judging for the best artist was held on Sunday evening.

The event organizer said that the Wheeling convention is one that many artists look forward to.

“That’s actually the best part is because all these artists travel along way just to tattoo the Ohio Valley. And they said this is their favorite convention every year, hands down, because it’s at Wheeling Island Casino and there’s so much to do here. So, they absolutely love it.” Dennis Gilbert | Oranizer, Resurrection Island

Admission for the event was $25 a day or $50 for the weekend and ran from 12-12 on Friday and Saturday and 12-7 on Sunday.