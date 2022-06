FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bring your worn, torn, or soiled American Flags to be retired properly by the Staff of Chambers and James Funeral Homes as well as numerous community groups.

American Flag Retirement on Saturday, June 11 at 2 p.m. on the front lawn of James Funeral Home located on 1245 Main Street, Follansbee, WV 26037.