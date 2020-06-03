Retired captain says integrity lacking under current department; incumbent sheriff challenged for Democratic spot

BROOKE COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Incumbent Sheriff Larry Palmer’s re-election is being challenged by a retired Brooke County sheriff captain Kevin Heck, for the Sheriff Democratic Primary Spot.

Incumbent Sheriff Palmer says he’s made great strides for countering the opioid epidemic in Brooke County, but there’s a ways to go. While retired Kevin Heck says it’s time to add integrity back into the Sheriff’s Department.

Transparency in the office is key. That’s the one thing I promised the voters of our county. I was the first sheriff to introduce Facebook, Twitter account, and we also have a web page. It’s BrookeCountySheriff.com because it’s key to our citizens. They want to know what we’re doing in Brooke County. Sheriff Larry Palmer, Democratic candidate running for Brooke County Sheriff

Things haven’t gone well for this county under his management, and I can do a better job. You have to be honest; you have to be transparent, and you have to have integrity in what you say. And, it’s not about when the camera’s on, it’s what you do when the camera’s off. Kevin Heck, Democratic candidate running for Brooke County Sheriff

In 3.5 years as sheriff, Palmer has introduced safety training in Brooke County Schools, and says his biggest accomplishment is getting opioids off the street.

Brooke County in West Virginia was fifth in the state for drug overdoses, and a recent study showed as of a couple years ago, we’re around 25th. So, we’re making progress by arresting the drug dealers and getting our addicts the help, they need. Sheriff Larry Palmer, Democratic candidate running for Brooke County Sheriff

Started at the Brooke County Sheriff’s Department in 1988 as a deputy, throughout 32 years, Heck has moved through the ranks, serving as a Follansbee Prevention Officer for 6, and a 911 director for another 6. But the goals don’t stop there.

Expand the programs we have for our youth; go back to Halloween safety and stranger danger. And touch on drugs and alcohol and also vaping has become a big issue for our youth and we need to address that. Kevin Heck, Democratic candidate running for Brooke County Sheriff

Reacting to the recent national climate, Heck and Palmer both aim to improve rapport between the community and the deputies. But, what makes the most suitable Brooke County Sheriff?

It’s the character of a person, and I’ve always maintained integrity, and honesty, and openness. And that’s what I have to offer for the community and the sheriff’s department. Kevin Heck, Democratic candidate running for Brooke County Sheriff

In 29 years, you talk about experience in law enforcement but experience is out doing the job. That’s testifying in court, that’s investigating crimes, that’s making arrests, grand-jury indictments, and I’ve done all those things. And that’s how you gain experience. You have to do the job. Sheriff Larry Palmer, Democratic candidate running for Brooke County Sheriff

And today incumbent Sheriff Palmer was endorsed by the West Virginia Sheriff’s Association.