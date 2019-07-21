Retired military officers to speak at veterans conference

FILE – In this May 22, 2019 file photo, female cadets at the United States Coast Guard Academy line up during commencement in New London, Conn. Released Wednesday, July 3, 2019, a Pentagon report from an anonymous 2018 gender relations survey shows that almost half of female cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy said they experienced sexual harassment and about one in eight women reported experiencing unwanted sexual contact. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Two retired military officers will be the keynote speakers at this year’s Ohio Women Veterans Conference.

The Ohio Department of Veterans Services says Rear Adm. June Ryan, of the U.S. Coast Guard, and retired Maj. Gen. Deborah Ashenhurst will be the keynote speakers at the Aug. 10 conference.

Ashenhurst also is the director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services.

The department says the Ohio conference is one of the largest gatherings of women veterans in the nation and provides resources and networking opportunities for the state’s 67,000 women veterans.

Registration is required for the conference, which kicks off with pre-conference activities Aug. 9. Online registration and details can be found on the department’s website .

The conference will be held at the Ohio Union on Ohio State University’s campus.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)