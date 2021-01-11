Reynolds Memorial breaks out first-in-the-region equipment

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital has some new groundbreaking equipment to better diagnose their patients. They will soon be offering 3D mammography – which can provide the radiologists with better imaging resulting in fewer callbacks and allows them to detect cancer sooner.

The machine works the same way a 2D machine would.

The pictures are taken in under 10 seconds for each breast and provides more flexibility to access challenging sites-making it more comfortable for the patient.

A typical screen would have four images– maybe 6 at the most. So-with the 3D, it’s digital. It’s kind of like a video. So, you could have up to 300 images. It’s not any more time than your 2D images. It could take up to ten seconds. That’s typically what your 2D images would take too. SHELLY SNYDER- RADIOLOGY DIRECTOR, WVU MEDICINE REYNOLDS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Most insurances cover the imaging but your co-pay could be $10 more.

Snyder also says this new technology will allow them to offer upright stereotactic biopsies versus laying on your stomach-something no other hospital in the region has.

That will be offered come spring.