GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Reynolds Memorial Hospital completed their 100th successful knee replacement surgery today with the ROSA Knee – an all new robotically–assisted surgical device made to help perform total knee replacement surgeries.

The ROSA Knee provides more precision that surgeons did not have 6 months ago when performing knee replacements.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michael Myers says that they have noticed increased satisfaction, a quicker recovery period, and less pain for patients who have had this procedure using the ROSA Knee.

”I’m happy that we have it for the Valley, because I feel like a lot of people have left the Valley to get knee replacements done and I think we’re trying to improve the technology and our outcomes to allow people to stay here and not have to travel to get it done.” Dr. Michael Myers – Orthopedic Surgeon, Reynold’s Memorial Hospital

Before the ROSA Knee, surgeons would make their incisions based on drop rods on the patient’s knee.

Now, they take individual points of each patient using the robot to tell exactly where each patient’s cuts should be based on the shape of their knee to improve balance.

This is one of the main goals of a total joint replacement, which can now be more easily met with the ROSA Knee technology at Reynolds Memorial Hospital.