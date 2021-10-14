Reynolds Memorial Hospital discounting mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

by: Colin Roose

Posted:
Glen Dale, W.Va. (WTRF) – Mammograms are an expensive yet necessary screening process.

But in October, WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital is dramatically reducing the cost to encourage women to take charge of their health.

At a time when many are concerned about rising costs in everything from gas to food, Reynolds is offering a deep discount on care that many women need.

Right now you can get a 3D mammogram for a total out-of-pocket cost of just $99.

That’s a big drop from the normal price of around $650—especially for the more comprehensive analysis that 3D imaging provides.

Lead Mammographer Jacqueline Johnston says that women should get a baseline mammogram by the age of 40.

And from there on out, they have to make a habit of coming back in to be checked every year.

Probably the biggest thing that we see is women not coming on a routine basis, or skipping a year or two between having a mammogram.

Jacqueline Johnston, Lead Mammographer

If you’d like to schedule a mammogram for yourself—you’ll first need an order from a doctor.

From there you can schedule it yourself, or have your primary care physician call it in to Reynolds’ Central Scheduling at 304-974-3301.

