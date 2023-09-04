BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Fair got underway today with a flag raising and a ribbon cutting.

The fair started in 1849, celebrating the area’s agricultural roots with livestock, garden produce, and arts and crafts.

One historian tells us the fair was hit by a tornado in 1886, when it was at its former site in downtown St. Clairsville.

He says everything was flattened, and the fair was canceled that year.

But these days, the Belmont County Fair is a major tourist attraction.

“People come from all over because this really is one of the best fairs in Ohio. It is a great place to celebrate what is so special about rural America. It’s kids working on projects all year long. And you can’t forget about the great fair food everyone loves.” Jackee Pugh | Belmont County Tourism Director

There’s entertainment every night at 7, starting Wednesday.

There’s a tractor pull Friday, an Elvis tribute show Saturday, and a demolition derby Sunday afternoon.

Rides are generally open from 5-10 p.m. in the evenings.

Admission is ten dollars and includes all entertainment and mechanical rides.

The fair wraps up Sunday at 5 p.m.