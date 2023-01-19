Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined much of the area in a Slight Risk for severe weather this evening. This is a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. As well as extreme west Coshocton Muskingum Counites in an Enhanced risk, so a 3 out of 5 on the severe weather scale.

Severe weather outlook for Ohio, Pennsylvania and the West Virginia Panhandle

The Setup:

A cold front and a mixture of warmer temperatures, high humidity, and some afternoon sunshine will give rise to the chance for some evening thunderstorms. Today’s high temperatures will be in the upper 50’s pushing the lower 60’s, with dew points in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. These warm temperatures and left over moisture from this mornings rain showers, will mix with some possible afternoon sunshine allowing a line of showers and thunderstorms to develop around 4pm.

A look at predictor for Thursday evening at 7pm

The line of storms will start to move on through central Ohio beginning as early as 5pm. The line will weaken as it moves Eastern Ohio and the West Virginia Panhandle between 7pm and 8pm. With storms clear of the valley by 9pm this evening.

Threats:

As with any thunder our main threat this evening will be heavy downpours. Widespread flooding is not expected, but some localized is possible. Gusty winds over 58mph are a possibility as well. Small hail is a possibility, but don’t expect anything larger than the size of a pea. An isolated tornado or 2 is possible. This threat rains mostly for Central Ohio, but if the line holds up intensity, this could pose a threat for Eastern Ohio and the Panhandle as well.

Tornado Threat map for Eastern Ohio and WV Panhandle

This is a possible event that is still developing and have aspects that could easily change. The StormTracker 7 weather team will continue to monitor the development of these storms. So Make sure to stayed tuned in to 7 News through out the day at Noon, 5pm and 6pm for the latest. Updates will be provided as well through Facebook and Twitter on the StormTracker7 Pages