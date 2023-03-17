WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Today is St. Patrick’s Day and if you’re looking for a party to attend tonight… you are in luck!

River City in Downtown Wheeling is hosting a St. Patty’s Day party starting around 9 p.m.

Along with food specials and beer in green bottles, the band Zane Run will provide live entertainment along with special guest Joe Carr.

Executive Chef Tom McCardle says that the restaurant will be offering some specials for St. Patrick’s Day.

“We’ve been prepping all day for a busy, busy night. And we’re also running fish specials and half rack ribs for $19.99, and fish and chips is like $16.99 (for people who can’t eat meat today” Tom McCardle | Executive Chef, River City

Live entertainment starts at 9 p.m. The cover cost to get into the St. Patty’s Party is $10 and you must be 21 years or older.

River City says they are also expecting a lot of business from the P-B-R event, which is taking place right next door at WesBanco Areana. So be sure to arrive early for the fun!