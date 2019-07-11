Riverfest set to kickoff in McMechen

Crews are in McMechen setting up for the 5th annual Lock 13 Riverfest.

This year the Festival starts at 4 P.M. on Friday and continues through Saturday night.



There will be food and drink vendors lined up and down the riverfront, as well as many activities throughout the night.



They’ve also constructed a brand new stage for live music to perform on all night long like Crazy Horse, Kanawha, Stevie Lynn, and Brett Mitchell.



On Friday, you can meet the West Virginia Mountaineer and some Black Diamond Wrestling.



And on Saturday, there will be a Corn Hole Tournament, a Kayak Race, and Fireworks at dusk.



McMechen’s original Street Fair games will also run all night long both days.



Festival Chairman, John McCombs, says that he’s excited to be able to bring back a community event to the city each year.

The Festival is prepared for the possibility of rain with seating in the Shelter, and a large Tent for additional covered seating.