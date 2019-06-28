Rob Cornelius speaks following removal from office

Controversy continues in the West Virginia Republican Party after Wood County Republican Chairman Rob Cornelius was removed from office.

State party chair Melody Potter enforced the removal after she says Cornelius referred to her as a “disappointing liar” and a “prostitute.”

However, Cornelius says state election law was violated.

“State Code 3.19 simply says that she cannot interfere on this basis,” said Cornelius. “or Melody Potter, she’s got a legal situation where she’s put her own feelings over state law, and that’s a problem.”

