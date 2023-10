HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has been hospitalized after a car rollover in Weirton.

The crash happened along WV Route 2 around 10:15 a.m. near the King’s Creek Bridge area.

Lt. Wade with the Sheriff’s Office says the accident only involved a single vehicle and that the woman was not trapped.

Weirton and Oak Glen Fire responded to the scene along with Hancock County Ambulance.