PITTSBURGH –Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance have awarded Howard Hanna Insurance Services a 2023 Make More Happen Award for its volunteerism with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, the organizations announced in a press release Thursday.

This nonprofit organization is dedicated to providing families with a “home-away-from-home” for seriously ill children receiving medical treatment, and helping children and their families lead happier, healthier, and more productive lives.

The award includes an initial donation of $5,000 for RMHC, which can be doubled to $10,000 just by having community supporters vote online.

Starting Saturday, April 1, the Howard Hanna Insurance Services and RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown Agent Giving story will be highlighted on the official Make More Happen microsite at www.agentgiving.com/howardhanna-rmhc where supporters can vote to help the team reach their donation goal. If the featured story receives a mix of at least 500 votes and comments, the $5,000 donation will be raised to $10,000.

Part of their commitment to never turn away a family, the $10,000 awarded funds would support RMHC’s Jacob Johnson Family Lodging Fund which provides families most in need with comfort and rest for 375 nights. Additionally, the donation will be used to assist families through maintaining a stocked kitchen pantry and providing well-functioning laundry facilities, free of charge.

“We find this charity to be special in so many ways but most of all because of the peace of mind it brings to families and the bonds formed throughout time spent at the house,” said Danielle Shearer, Vice President for Howard Hanna Insurance Services. “We are grateful to Liberty Mutual and Safeco for providing much-needed funds to continue their impactful work and thrilled at the opportunity to double the donation just by calling on the community to show their support.”

As an active advocacy partner for the past five years and a four time Make More Happen Award winner, Howard Hanna Insurance Services has donated hot meals, toys, toiletries, and items for RMHC’s pantry, while finding additional creative ways to support their other needs.

Last year, the agency worked to “Give 2022 a Fresh Start” by purchasing, gathering, and donating over $500 in “Spick n’ Span apartment bags.” Each bag donated was placed in apartments between stays to ensure guests were equipped with basic items to keep their spaces clean and safe.

Paired with raising funds and awareness, the agents also plan meaningful and fun activities for the families staying in the houses to enjoy. Recently hosting a ‘bake and decorate’ night, the insurance team brought nine dozen cookies to the Ronald McDonald House in Pittsburgh for families to decorate and make lasting memories together. Not to mention, the agency continues to support these very families and children through their own charity, The Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund.

“Howard Hanna Insurance Services is a shining example of our independent agents’ endless dedication to their nonprofit partners through their volunteering, fundraising and overall awareness efforts,” said Jennifer Vickers-Bodnar, Safeco Insurance Western PA Senior Territory Manager. “The Make More Happen Awards allow our agents to spread the word about their good deeds and we hope it inspires other in Pittsburgh and Morgantown to get involved.”

Throughout 2023, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select up to 37 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award donating up to $370,000 to the nonprofits they support. Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application and photos demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual’s purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care. In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2018 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2018 revenue. We employ nearly 50,000 people in 30 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of small commercial insurance products and services through our independent agent partners, including business owners policy, comprehensive business package, inland marine, workers compensation and more.

About Safeco Insurance

In business since 1923, Safeco Insurance sells personal automobile, homeowners and specialty products through a network of more than 10,000 independent insurance agencies throughout the United States. Safeco is a Liberty Mutual Insurance company. You can learn more about us by visiting www.Libertymutualinsurance.com and www.Safeco.com.

About Howard Hanna Insurance Servies

The Hanna Family of Companies proudly provide real estate, title, insurance and mortgage services to clients across 13 states. As the largest family-owned and -operated real estate brokerage in the United States, this full-service real estate company has nearly 500 offices and 15,000 sales associates and staff, including many of the industry’s top-producing real estate, title, mortgage and insurance agents. For more information, visit www.HowardHanna.com.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, Inc

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, Inc. keeps families who must travel to the Pittsburgh and Morgantown areas together and near the pediatric medical care they need. The Charity provides family members with a place to sleep, eat, relax and find support from other families in similar situations. In addition, the Charity operates the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile in conjunction with UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh to provide convenient pediatric medical care to underserved communities. For more information, please visit https://rmhcpgh-mgtn.org/.