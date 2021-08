OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - The public got their first look at a proposed parking structure to support the ongoing project for the Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel Building Project. For that project to work, the city needed more nearby parking, so they looked at the old Chase Bank location on Market Street.

The city has been working with architect Vic Greco and the Mills Group, who gave Council a presentation this evening using a type of CGI rendering of what the location could look like once it is finished. Details are not finalized, but they're hoping to have about 250 parking spaces, along with several retail locations on the ground floor.