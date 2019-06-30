Route 250 down to one lane due to house fire

HARRISVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

Route 250 traffic has traffic being directed due to a house fire along 111 on State Route 250.

According to Harrisville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Kipp Bowers Route 250 is down to one lane at one time.

Harrison, Cadiz, Hopedale, Mount Pleasant, Harrisville, Scio and Short Creek Fire Departments were all on scene.

State Highway Patrol and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is assisting with traffic.

No injuries were reported but the fire in under investigation.

