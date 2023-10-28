WHEELING, W.Va. — The Interstate 70 westbound lane will be closed through the Wheeling Tunnel, and the northbound ramp from U.S. 250 and W.V. 2 to the tunnel will be closed from 5:30 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday, October 31 to wash the westbound side of the tunnel.

On Wednesday, November 1, the Interstate 70 eastbound lane and the Market Street ramp from U.S. 250 and W.V. 2 will be closed to wash the Wheeling Tunnel.

Use Interstate 470 or U.S. 40 as an alternate route.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.